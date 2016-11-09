Otsego band plans 24 hours of music Nov. 11-12

Enjoy music from Friday to Saturday non-stop as Otsego Public Schools stages a band-a-thon.

For 24 hours straight—from 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12—there will be music playing from the Otsego Middle School gymnasium.

It’s a fundraiser for the Otsego band program, but it’s also a great opportunity for the community to hear talented students whenever it fits their schedule.

The full high school bands will be performing along with solos and ensembles from high school students, the eighth grade band, ensembles from the seventh grade band, the River Cities Concert Band and guest solo artists.

Band director Mitch Piersma said, “If people come out to listen, they’re going to hear all sorts of music.

“We also have our marching band.”

The high school bands kick off the event, River Cities Concert Band plays at 8 p.m., and yes, if you come out at 2 a.m., there will be music to enjoy.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. All spectators should use the Grant Street entrance to the middle school near the cafeteria. There is no admission, but donations are appreciated.

The band-a-thon only comes around every four years and is held in the years that the band goes to Florida. This year, they’ll perform at Disney World during spring break in April.

The district said, “It’s not only a fun time for spectators, but for the kids, too. It’s a lock-in for the kids, they sign up for shifts throughout the night and get up when it’s time to play.”