Dix Street Elementary School kindergartener Will Cook greets the reindeer while Alyssa Land of Allegan looks on.Lucas Fuelling gives Santa some of his Christmas wishes.

Otseg-ho-ho-ho

December 21, 2016 - 14:22
By: 
Ryan Lewis (Editor)

The Otsego District Library filled the weekend before Christmas with a barn full of activities. 

The library was joined by live reindeer Saturday, Dec. 17, from GG Reindeer Farm in Caledonia.

Santa was on hand to hear Christmas wishes.

Guests also enjoyed free hot chocolate, donuts and popcorn, signing up for library cards and designing reindeer antler hats out of brown construction paper.

Photos by Ryan Lewis.

