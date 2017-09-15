One severely injured and one killed in Gun Plain Township crash

GUN PLAIN TWP.—One person was killed and another was seriously injured Thursday, Sept. 14, when the disabled vehicle they were working on was struck by another car.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the crash on 10th Street, near 110th Avenue. When they got to the scene, one person was severely injured and a second who’d suffered “obviously fatal injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating the crash, but, the sheriff’s office said, it appears a vehicle with a heavy flatbed trailer was disabled on the side of the road and a northbound vehicle’s driver didn’t see it and ran into it the back of it. The vehicle clipped the back of the trailer.

That vehicle was significantly damaged, but the occupants suffered only minor injuries. They were wearing seat belts, according to the sheriff’s office, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Police said the person who was seriously injured was standing on the trailer.

The role that visibility played in the crash is still being investigated.

Names of those involved were not released.

Michigan State Police, Gun Plain Township Fire Department and Wayland EMS personnel assisted the sheriff’s office in dealing with the crash.