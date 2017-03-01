Old Harding’s building in Plainwell to become Ace

Plainwell may soon again have a hardware store downtown, as Ace Hardware looks to open a franchise in the former Harding’s Friendly Market building.

Franchise owner Steve Tyre has signed a letter of intent to purchase the building, at 135 N. Anderson, for $50,000.

At the Monday, Feb. 27, council meeting, city manager Erik Wilson said Ace Hardware intends to develop approximately 14,000 of the building’s 20,000 square feet for retail space; the remainder could serve either for expansion or Ace could sell or lease to another business.

“We approached them about this,” Wilson said. “They felt there was a lot going in Plainwell they liked, from the mill development to the improvements downtown.”

Tyre said in a letter to council members that the store would be founded on the concept of providing unparalleled customer service.

“Ace Hardware and myself are excited to build a partnership in Plainwell,” Tyre wrote. “I appreciate the aggressiveness in which the city recruited Ace as a preferred retailer to support the Plainwell community. Your staff’s ability to work with the various team members and respond quickly to our needs in assessing the viability of this location was outstanding.

“We feel Plainwell is a phenomenal and successful community and we look forward to adding to its success.”

Wilson said, “To have this going on with Sweetwater’s is a great sign for us.”

Sweetwater’s Donuts announced in November plans to build a donut shop and corporate office in the city along M-89 across from the current Harding’s market. The new flagship store is expected to be used to also train those opening up new Sweetwater’s franchises.

“Ace Hardware going in is a good sign for our downtown,” Wilson said. “I think this (rising tide) will lift all boats downtown.”

The Harding’s building has been vacant since 2008. Two years ago, the city traded the former city hall to gain it, its parking lot and several other nearby parcels Harding’s owned. That allowed the city to gain control of the parking lot it had been leasing.

“We intend to keep the parking lot as public parking,” Wilson said.

Council member Brad Keeler said adding the hardware store there was somewhat coming full circle. He said the city used to have four hardware stores. One was in the former city hall, which he believed was also an Ace Hardware.

Wilson said that while getting the Harding’s building back on the tax rolls would be good, it was better overall to simply have the service locally for residents.

Wilson said, “This should have a trickle effect. You know, we recruit businesses against the (M-89) strip. This and Sweetwater’s will be significant anchors for this community.”

Council members unanimously approved acceptance of Ace’s letter of intent and authorized Wilson to negotiate a final sale.

Tyre’s letter said he intends to spend a total of approximately $1.8 million in renovations and retail inventory for the store. He expects to employ approximately 15.

The deal is still conditional upon approval of the store’s site plan, which has not yet been submitted.

“I think they want to open this summer or fall,” Wilson said.

He said that so far, Ace intends to include a garden center as well as a section to cater to the local recreation market, such as fishing.

Tyre’s letter shows he intends to buy the building “as is” and pay the city over a period of 10 years for the cost of the building after depositing $10,000 towards the purchase.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.