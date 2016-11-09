Observances planned in Otsego and Plainwell as well as the rest of county

Otsego

A ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Memorial Park. A light community lunch will follow at VFW Post 3030, 124 N. Farmer St. For more information, call (269) 694-4615.

Plainwell

Plainwell-area veterans will recognize the official observance of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, by assembling at the Greater Plainwell Veterans’ Memorial in Sherwood Park. The community will be led in commemorating the service that all America’s veterans have rendered to the nation, from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terrorism.

The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. with a synchronized ringing of the city’s church bells, the historical signal used to announce the end of hostilities and the beginning of a future blest with peace and freedom. The ringing of church bells will be dedicated to the thousands of brave young men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who are currently thrust in harm’s way while serving in the highest traditions. Veterans will also honor the memory of their departed comrades by laying a memorial wreath at the base of the Memorial, and by presenting a traditional military rifle salute, followed by the sounding of “Taps.”

This annual Veterans Day observance is sponsored by Plainwell Memorial Post 9377, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States in cooperation with Francis E. Sanders Post 84, American Legion.

The public is encouraged to attend.

sembly on Friday, Nov. 11 from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Coffee and donuts will be served to veterans and the community from 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. If planning to attend, check in with the front office. Veterans are asked to give their name and branch of service by emailing vide351@saugatuckkps.com.