New Year's fireworks approved

Otsego Township board members approved a yearly tradition Monday, Dec. 11, giving approval to the New Year’s Eve fireworks display at Bittersweet Ski Area.

Board members unanimously approved the permit for Andy Webb’s display.

Supervisor Bryan Winn joked, “Well, Andy’s been doing it every year and Bittersweet’s still there, so I guess it’s okay.”

In other business, the board unanimously approved a $750 contract from Corrpro for monitoring and maintenance of a system at the township’s water tower.