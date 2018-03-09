Man who shot Plainwell resident sent to prison

A man who was accused of shooting a Plainwell resident and leaving him lying in the street in Kalamazoo last year has been sent to prison.

Matthew Derr, 47, of Comstock Township was sentenced on lesser charges involved in the incident, which happened Aug. 14.

Derr was charged with attempted murder of Ryan Harrington, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony firearms and operating a methamphetamine lab.

Monday, March 5, Derr was in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 29 months to 15 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and 18 months to six years in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

In February, Derr pleaded guilty to the above charges in return for the attempted murder, operating a methamphetamine lab and other charges being dropped by prosecutors.

Police said Derr shot Harrington during a fight and then left him lying in the street near the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Sprinkle Road. A passerby stopped and helped Harrington at 4 a.m. and he was taken to the hospital.

Restitution in the case was left open after the sentence.