Man caught and arrested after carjacking and second police chase

Police have captured a man who fled from a traffic stop, hid from police in Alamo Township and carjacked a woman before being finally captured in Wayland Township.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch got calls Wednesday, May 30, about 7 p.m. that a man who matched the description of suspect who fled a traffic stop near Plainwell about 2:38 a.m.

The man was seen walking near 16th Street and Baseline Road in Alamo Township. Plainwell Department of Public Safety and Otsego Police Department officers and sheriff’s deputies went to look for the man at an address on AB Avenue. Police said the man stole keys from a home and then fled in a vehicle parked in the driveway, while the owner, a 59-year-old woman, tried to stop him and he ran over her ankle with the vehicle, resulting in minor injuries. The man also caused minor injuries to a Plainwell officer and a sheriff’s deputy in the previous night’s incident when he drove away with them partially in the vehicle.

Plainwell and Otsego police officers followed him and he headed north on US-131 until he stopped after the vehicle’s tires were blown by a set of Stop Stick devices deployed by sheriff’s deputies in Wayland Township.

The previous night’s incident started with a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding about 2:38 a.m. near Plainwell.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy found evidence of drug use during the traffic stop and called in a Plainwell officer arrived to help remove the people from the car and search it.

Police said during that process one of the people in the car stopped cooperating and jumped over to the driver’s seat and drove away, minorly injuring the two officers.

The sheriff’s deputy tried to continue the pursuit as the man drove away south on US-131 and an Otsego Police Department officer found the vehicle near D Avenue and US-131 and tried to get him to pull over, police said.

The Otsego officer chased the suspect until he pulled into the driveway of a home on 16th Street in Otsego Township near the county line and ran off on foot.

A canine team was brought in to track the man, but the dog was unable to find him.

Police said further investigation of the car turned of a stolen firearm and a small amount of drugs.

The sheriff’s office thanked people for calling in tips to help catch the man, whose name was not released pending further investigation and arraignment.

The Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Alamo Township Fire Department and Life EMS also helped with the incidents.