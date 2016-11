Otsego’s Department of Public Works was out in the sun and cold on Tuesday, Nov. 22, decking the halls, as it were, around town.

Mike Wolthuis and Jason Emig (in the bucket) put the lights up on the main tree at Brookside Park. City departments were competing to see who could best decorate the park.

Meanwhile, downtown, Gary Misak stands atop a fork lift attaching wreathes to light poles. (Photos by Ryan Lewis)