Kathy Misner remembered at Otsego city meeting

Otsego city commissioners gathered for their first meeting without Kathy Misner Monday, June 5.

Mayor Cyndi Trobeck said, “We had a meeting three weeks ago. We had a commission of five then. Now we have a commission of four.

“We will now have a minute of silence for Kathy Misner.”

Misner died after complications arose after a successful heart surgery she had after the previous commission meeting held on May 15. At that meeting, commissioners pointed out that Misner had been recognized as the longest-serving woman on the commission.

A vase of flowers occupied Misner’s empty place at the June 5 meeting.

Trobeck said, “It’s been a difficult three weeks. It was very difficult every time I’d look over and see the vase there.”

The commissioners didn’t discuss appointing a replacement to fill Misner’s seat.

