Happy Homecoming Otsego

Happy Homecoming Otsego

October 12, 2016 - 15:18
Otsego’s Homecoming parade Friday, Oct. 7, featured all sorts of floats, including (above) students from Washington Street Elemenetary riding atop a fire truck. 
The parade used a different route than usual, with Farmer Street under construction, but there was an equal amount of Bulldog and community spirit on display. Visit the Union Enterprise’s Facebook page for a photo gallery from the event and see Page 4 for a story about Otsego’s football victory over Allegan. (Photo by Dan Pepper)

