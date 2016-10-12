Happy Homecoming Otsego

Otsego’s Homecoming parade Friday, Oct. 7, featured all sorts of floats, including (above) students from Washington Street Elemenetary riding atop a fire truck.

The parade used a different route than usual, with Farmer Street under construction, but there was an equal amount of Bulldog and community spirit on display. Visit the Union Enterprise’s Facebook page for a photo gallery from the event and see Page 4 for a story about Otsego’s football victory over Allegan. (Photo by Dan Pepper)