Free county electronics recycling event offered in Otsego Oct. 27

October 24, 2016 - 15:44

Allegan County Resource Recovery is hosting an electronics and household hazardous waste collection at Otsego City Department of Public Works.

The building is located at 243 North Farmer St., (by the transfer station), and the event will be Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.

This event is open only to residents of Gun Plain, Martin and Otsego townships and the City of Otsego.

Resource Recovery will be checking ID’s to ensure residents are from the above referenced communities.

Electronic items that will be accepted include: televisions (limit two), computer monitors and parts, video gaming units, cell phones and phones, radios, microwaves and other household electronics.

Household Hazardous Waste items accepted include:  auto fluids, cleaners, deck sealer, florescent bulbs, mercury thermometers, oil based paint, pesticides and weed killers. Latex Paint is not accepted.

Last year the county program recycled 80,000 pounds of electronic waste and 25,000 pounds of household hazardous waste.

Valley City ER of Grand Rapids dismantles all electronic items and then sorts them into specific categories, with most categories sold to electronic companies that recycle the material into new parts. Valley City is a zero waste facility and practices hard drive destruction. 

Drug and Lab Disposal of Plainwell collects the household hazardous waste for further recycling and processing.

For questions, contact Ben Williams at Allegan County Resource Recovery at (269)686-4559.

