Free clothing store fills several needs

“The Hanger,” a free clothing store for teens, is opening in February to serve students at Plainwell High School.

“Many of our high school students lack the funds and resources for adequate and clean clothing,” said Level 2 special education teacher Laura Heath. “We hope that having a free clothing closet will certainly reduce some stress for those in need.”

Heath is heading up the clothing closet utilizing Level 2 special education students to operate the store to gain life and job readiness skills by learning lessons in merchandising, inventory and other business aspects.

The Level 2 program focuses on a successful transition from school to post secondary education, training and employment. Students can earn participation points by operating the store during a class period.

“The overall goal of Level 2 is to get kids employed once they exit school,” said Heath.

Once The Hanger is open, set hours in the mornings and afternoons will be available. Students can also make an appointment to shop at the store.

Assistant principal Debra Beals said the idea transpired out of student need.

“We had students showing up to school not in dress code,” Beals said. “Some were in transition between homes, some had homes that burned and needed help so staff members began collecting items to donate—I came up with 11 to 12 prom dresses from my own daughters.”

The 12-by 14-foot clothing area has been painted in bright colors and clothes racks have been purchased. It is centrally located off the main hallway at the “T.” Items sought are gently used clothes that are fashionable for teenagers. Currently, warm coats and hats and gym clothes are in need. Clothes will also be needed for Prom coming up in May.

“Students can use The Hanger if they would just like to try something different,” Beals said. “Students with extra clothes can recycle with us.”

The public can donate by dropping off items at the front office. For questions or for a student to make an appointment to shop at The Hanger, email Heath at nheath@plainwellschools.org.

