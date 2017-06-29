Find out what Hoopla is all about at Plainwell’s Ransom Library

ibrary was closed? Now there’s a solution to that problem: Ransom District Library in Plainwell is introducing Hoopla.

Hoopla is an online service that allows users to view and download e-books, audiobooks, music and movies.

Library director Joe Gross said, “The library has decided to offer Hoopla because with approximately 500,000 titles, it greatly increases access to digital materials for our patrons with a payment structure the library can afford.”

The service is free to patrons

New content is added weekly to Hoopla; because it’s online, users can access it 24/7. The items can either be downloaded to a device or streamed on a computer.

Hoopla can be accessed at hoopladigital.com. Those with a smartphone or tablet device can download the app, Hoopla Digital.

Gross said, “Hoopla specializes in audio books, video—especially documentaries and video for children—music and e-books.”

He said each library card holder is currently allowed five downloads per month. It’s restricted because the library is charged a fee for each download.

“If the library can afford to increase the number of downloads per month, the number will be increased after the first year,” Gross said.

Materials in Hoopla can also be accessed by an unlimited number of users at the same time, so patrons will never have to place a hold on an item or wait for its availability.

“We are thrilled so far with the community response to this new offering,” Gross said.

Patrons log in the service using their library cards. Once on, they may borrow and view content immediately. For movie and TV content, they may borrow content three days; music albums, seven days; and e-books and audiobooks, 21 days.

A title can be borrowed by selecting it and then clicking on the bottom right button. Once the title is borrowed, it will be added to the person’s “My titles.”

Once the designated period is over, the item is automatically returned and removed from the device.

There is no option to renew an item but the same item may be borrowed again immediately after it is returned.

The title can be returned sooner by clicking the “Return” button at the top right of the title detail page. There are no late fees

“The site is very user friendly. Our patrons who have used the platform so far have communicated their appreciation for that ease of use,” Gross said

