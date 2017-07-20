Home / News / Director near for Otsego Main Street

Director near for Otsego Main Street

July 20, 2017 - 14:03
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

Otsego city officials said they are close to hiring a new Main Street/DDA director.

A committee did an initial search in June, but then advertised the position again to find a more specific set of skills.

City manager Thad Beard said, “We were in interviews all day today for the Main Street director.”

Beard said the committee had a candidate it was ready to offer, but it was still completing background checks.

Main Street director Josh Owens resigned earlier this year to take a job in Grand Rapids.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here