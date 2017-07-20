Director near for Otsego Main Street

Otsego city officials said they are close to hiring a new Main Street/DDA director.

A committee did an initial search in June, but then advertised the position again to find a more specific set of skills.

City manager Thad Beard said, “We were in interviews all day today for the Main Street director.”

Beard said the committee had a candidate it was ready to offer, but it was still completing background checks.

Main Street director Josh Owens resigned earlier this year to take a job in Grand Rapids.