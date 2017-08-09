Deadline for match of Plainwell Dog Park donations nears

The deadline for a crowdfunding campaign to build a dog park Plainwell’s Thurl Cook Park is approaching.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $20,000 by Aug. 18, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

For project details and to donate, please visit: http://www.patronicity.com/plainwell.

Funding raised during this campaign will support the creation of a “bark park” and the enhancement of the existing space of Cook Park to make the park more convenient for all users. The Bark Park will include separate areas for large and small dogs along with watering stations with running water and waste stations in each. Other amenities will include benches, lighting, trash receptacles, signage in and around the park, cement, brick and pavement work that will all create a more vibrant and well-used space overall.

“Our community has spoken and we are listening. With the help of the MEDC matching grant, Patronicity, the Plainwell Dog Park will become a reality sooner rather than later,” said Plainwell City Manager Erik Wilson. “This project shows that we value our pet friendly community and want to grow our space with them in mind.”

“Plainwell’s re-envisioning of Cook Park adds new vitality to this part of the community,” said Dan Gilmartin, CEO and executive director of the Michigan Municipal League.