Home / Plainwell / Crash closes two lanes of US-131 near Plainwell/Otsego

Crash closes two lanes of US-131 near Plainwell/Otsego

November 22, 2017 - 10:09

A semi crash slowed traffic on both sides of US-131 for hours Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Gun Plain Township.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 6:10 p.m. to the crash on the expressway near the M-89 exit to find a semi had rolled over in the median, spilling the load from one of the two trailers.

Both northbound and southbound passing lanes were closed for hours while the vehicles, it’s trailers and the spilled load was removed.

No one was injured in the crash and the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Otsego Police Department, Gun Plain Township Fire Department, Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement helped deal with the crash.

