County seeks broker to strike deal on former Rock Tenn paper mill

To get the best deal on its sale of the former Rock Tenn property in Otsego, Allegan County intends to hire a broker.

County commissioners voted 6-1 on Thursday, April 13, to have a broker find the best price from among at least three interested developers. Commissioners also set aside $20,000 for the effort to handle the brokerage costs as well as other costs that may come up to expedite the sale.

County administrator Rob Sarro said, “To get this done as quick as we can, handing it off to an independent agency is probably going to be able to do that. This is not work we do every day.”

Commissioner Tom Jessup cast the dissenting vote, saying later he balked at spending the money.

“I just don’t think we’ve exhausted other avenues on this,” he said. “I think we could use the auction process again.”

In February, the board made the sale a priority. Rock Tenn folded in 2004, selling a year later to developer Cogswell Properties LLC. The land, home to a series of dilapidated buildings that once manufactured corrugated cardboard, became the county’s when the developer ceased paying its taxes.

It’s been in the county’s possession since February 2011. With some buildings in need of specialized asbestos cleanup costing an estimated several million dollars, the property has turned up no buyers at public auction so far.

County executive director of services Dan Wedge initially suggested commissioners form a committee to evaluate proposals from any potential developers. He said the committee could look at the plans, any experience they had in developing similarly troubled properties as well as how many jobs they intended to create and what their timeline would be for their projects.

Commissioner Max Thiele quickly moved to stop any such consideration as long as the sales agreement guaranteed the cleanup. Such a guarantee could be done through an assurity bond, having the developer set aside the necessary funds to clean up the asbestos in case the developer backed out of the project for any reason.

Thiele said, “If that’s there, I don’t see any sense to be able to pontificate on the propriety of a use other than the fact that there’s that established financial wherewithal. What else would there be to propose?”

He said any other standards the county chose to base its judgement on would only serve to make the sale more difficult.

“There are protections the county needs. That goes without saying,” he said. “Beyond financial protections, what else is necessary?”

Wedge said, “What if two developers offer $1? I feel like there should be more that should be considered.”

Thiele said, “Why? We want to get rid of this thing. I’m just getting a flavor of this that we’re going to be impeding the sale of this property.”

Jessup agreed with Thiele, saying, “Why should we care what they use it for? If it comes down to both of them bidding a buck, flip a coin. Our objective is to get rid of the property.”

Commissioner Jim Storey said he agreed the county shouldn’t care about purpose of property.

“But not all developers created equal,”Storey said. “And we know that from experience. I do think there should be some criteria as to the ability of the developer to deliver on what their plan is. Otherwise, we’ll end up right back here.”

Commissioner Gale Dugan said that since the property was in the city limits, Otsego’s planning commission would have a chance to vet any site plans for the work.

Sarro said if a broker proved too expensive, the only other method the county has used for deciding proposals has been a sealed bid process.

“But my recommendation would be to so-called outsource this,” Sarro said.

Dugan proposed the broker option, supported by Storey. The motion was later amended to include the $20,000 to be at the administration’s disposal for any necessary professional services.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.