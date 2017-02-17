Convict admits to faking car credit

An Allegan man has pleaded guilty to using false pretenses to buy a car in Plainwell.

Lee David Southwell, 43, was in Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, Feb. 13, for a plea hearing.

Southwell pleaded guilty to false pretenses $20,000 to $50,000 in January 2016.

He said, “I purchased a vehicle at Harold Ziegler with someone else’s credit.”

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker accepted the plea after clarifying that Southwell had made a false statement to the dealership about it being his credit.

As part of a plea agreement with county prosecutors, Southwell had a charge of false pretenses over $50,000 and a habitual offender notice dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. Prosecutors also promised to make a non-binding sentencing recommendation that his sentence in this case be concurrent with one he is currently serving in prison for a crime in another county.

State corrections officers brought Southwell to the courtroom.

In addition to prison time, Bakker could sentence Southwell to a fine of up to three times the amount obtained under false pretenses.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday, April 3, at 9 a.m.