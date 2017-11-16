Community Thanksgiving set for Otsego school auditorium

This year’s Community Thanksgiving Service will be Sunday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m., at the Otsego High School Auditorium.

This year’s service will have some new features as well as the traditional components.

The Community Worship Team, comprised of musicians from various local churches, will lead the congregation in singing.

Pastor Steve Burrow and members of the Church of God will be performing a brief Thanksgiving Drama.

Music director from Otsego United Methodist Church, Andrew Lajoie, will be leading the Community Choir, which is open to anyone who would like to be involved. The Otsego High School Choir, led by director Taylor Gudbrandson, will also perform.

Prayers will be offered for community leaders by pastors from local churches. The area’s civil servants will join together with the congregation in a responsive reading. After the service, all are welcomed to enjoy a time of fellowship over refreshments in the school cafeteria.

For more information, contact Pastor Darin Youngs at (269) 694-6085 or darinyoungs@juno.com.