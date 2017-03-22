Community Action distributes food in Otsego

Community Action of Allegan County will distribute food at Baraga Manor, 301 Washington St., Otsego, on Wednesday, March 22:

The distribution will run from 1 to 2 p.m.

Food will also be available at the nonprofit’s Allegan office Friday, March 24. It is at 323 Water St. from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Included in the distribution this quarter: 1-percent milk, pasta, tomato, grape or orange juice, peanut butter, raisins, pink salmon, cranberry juice concentrate, cream corn, rolled oats and flour (all based on availability).

The commodity food will be given to qualifying families. To receive the food, families need to provide photo identification and proof of county residency.

Future food distribution dates are expected to be June 21-23 and Sept. 20-22.

For more information or to find out if you qualify, call (269) 673-5472, ext. 228, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.