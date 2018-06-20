Club Car Grille will remodel in wake of fire

Following an April 14 fire, the Club Car Grille on D Avenue is planning to rebuild and remodel.

The fire spread through the Alamo Township restaurant at approximately 8:45 a.m. and all employees and customers were able to exit the building.

Fire crews from Alamo Township were able to contain the fire with the assistance of neighboring departments, including Cooper and Gun Plain Townships.

The fire has since been attributed to an electrical issue; most of the damage occurred in the basement, though the upstairs was also considerably damaged.

“The basement was pretty well gutted due to fire damage,” said co-owner Brian Carter. “The upstairs was also pretty well damaged from the smoke.

“From the outside it looks great; from the inside, not so much.”

Carter said they had to tear out several walls, the ceiling and the carpeting. That has forced the Club Car Grille to basically start anew.

Co-owner Penny Spencer said that prior to any of the remodeling beginning, they are waiting for the insurance company. As of right now, most of the work has been in demolishing and tearing out the damage.

Carter says they currently do not have a timeline for the building to be reopened, but that there will be changes made.

“It will be an eye-opener for sure,” said Carter.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, they recently posted about big plans that will be coming to the downstairs area, which was previously a banquet hall. Those plans include occupying the space with a new bar-style setup, giving people a second option to go along with the old Club Car Grille.

“We are going to have live music and give people a cozy place to go if they are looking for something different from the family atmosphere,” Carter said. “Come get some bar food and watch the game.”

The plan is for the Club Car Grille to open upstairs prior to the opening of the new bar.

Contact Nicklas Grifhorst at (269) 673-5534.

