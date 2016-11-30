City to sell mill property for Sweetwater's Donuts center

Plainwell plans to be the place that launches Sweetwater’s Donut Mill into the world of franchising.

The company plans to open another location in Plainwell and build a corporate headquarters and training center on property on M-89.

City council members voted 5-0 Monday, Nov. 28, to approve a purchase agreement with Ridgeview Property on four parcels of land from the west end of the former mill property.

Mayor pro tem Lori Steele said, “That you for choosing Plainwell to grow with us, so we can grow with you.”

The purchase agreement isn’t quite officially a sale, as it is contingent on an approved site plan for the property, which sits across M-89 from the end of Prince Street. The addresses of the parcels are 542, 548, 554 and 600 Allegan Street (M-89).

Company president Chris Olsen said the city had done a lot to convince Ridgeview Plainwell was the place to go.

“That’s who want to be with, someone who wants you,” Olsen said.

He estimated the new donut shop would employ 20 people full-time and 10 part-time while five full-time employees would work at the headquarters/training center.

“This is the flagship store,” Olsen said.

The company would bring in people who wanted to buy Sweetwater’s franchises for mandatory training that would be conducted mainly in the Plainwell location.

Currently, Sweetwater’s has three locations, two in Kalamazoo and one in Battle Creek. It makes about 10,000 donuts per day currently. The Plainwell location would also serve Sweetwater’s growing trade of supplying gas stations and grocery stores with donuts.

City manager Erik Wilson said the city would receive $100,000 for the property. It agreed as part of the purchase to make Prince Street and M-89 into a four-way intersection and continue the road at least 90 feet north.

Wilson said the city had prepared for this by asking the state to make the intersection convertible when it resurfaced M-89 recently.

The other issue is that the property is part of an Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site. The purchasers, Wilson said, needed assurance they wouldn’t be considered a responsible party for any pollution still on the site.

“I had a conversation with the EPA this morning and I do believe that is coming soon,” Wilson said.

The city would also receive a first right of refusal to buy back the property if Sweetwater’s decided to move.

Rick E. Schell, Jr. said R.E. Schell Enterprises, which owns a laundromat in Plainwell, would develop the property for Ridgeview and would also seek to bring in other business.

“I’ve got some good leads and I’d liked to do some compatible development there,” he said.

Mayor Rick Brooks said, “We have the best ice cream in Plainwell, now we’ll have the best donuts.”

Councilmember Brad Keeler, after sighting a couple boxes of the company’s wares in the back of the room, said, “That’s some sweet-talking.”

