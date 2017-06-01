Charges continue against man who jumped in river

The case against a man who tried to escape Plainwell public safety officers after attacking his girlfriend will continue.

Kenneth Craig Moose, 28, was bound over to Allegan County Circuit Court Tuesday, May 23, after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the three felony charges against him.

Moose has pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm, aggravated stalking and assaulting/resisting/obstruct­-ing police. According to court records, he has not posted the $25,000 bond a magistrate set.

Plainwell police responded to the woman’s house on East Bridge Street May 10 to a report of a domestic assault.

In the chase that followed, Moose jumped off a second-story balcony and, when officers got close to him on foot, he leaped into the Kalamazoo River and tried to lose the officers by floating downstream.

They arrested him, cold and reportedly not in shape for further resistance, when he crawled out of the river on the north bank near First Avenue.

