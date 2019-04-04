Cattle on the loose from Cooper Township

Drivers are being asked to be on the lookout for wandering cows on roadways that escaped from a Cooper Township farm.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department and Kalamazoo County Animal Services announced this afternoon that any motorists who spot the cattle should call 911 or Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at (269) 488-8911.

Police are attempting to locate the small heard of cattle they noted were “feeder cows that have had very limited interaction with humans and should not be approached if seen. If the animals are in or near the roadway, drivers should use caution.”