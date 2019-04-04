Home / Cooper Township / Cattle on the loose from Cooper Township

Cattle on the loose from Cooper Township

April 4, 2019 - 14:43

Drivers are being asked to be on the lookout for wandering cows on roadways that escaped from a Cooper Township farm.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department and Kalamazoo County Animal Services announced this afternoon that any motorists who spot the cattle should call 911 or Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at (269) 488-8911.

Police are attempting to locate the small heard of cattle they noted were “feeder cows that have had very limited interaction with humans and should not be approached if seen. If the animals are in or near the roadway, drivers should use caution.”

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here