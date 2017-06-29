Buyer interested in Rock Tenn property in Otsego

A buyer is reportedly interested in the former Rock Tenn paper mill in Otsego.

City manager Thad Beard said, “There’s encouraging information about that. There is a party meeting with the county and there seems to be legitimate interest.”

The former corrugated cardboard mill closed in 2004. It was owned by a developer who removed all the salvageable material and then stopped paying taxes on the property. Allegan County acquired it in 2011 and wasn’t able to move the property at public auction.

Beard said, “The county owns it, not us, but it seems things are really progressing with the Rock Tenn property.”

County commissioners chose to hire a broker to find a buyer for the property which will need specialized asbestos cleanup. City officials have zoned the property planned unit development so they will have more control than usual over what it might be used for.

Beard said he hadn’t been told the name of the potential buyer.

