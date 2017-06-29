Bike tour rolls through Otsego

Why were so many bicycles and signs all over Otsego on June 25?

The Pedal Across Lower Michigan bicycle tour—PALM—pedaled through the city as part of its six-day bicycle ride across Michigan, June 24-30.

Each day the tour travels to new destinations and camps. The distance of the tour is approximately 250 to 300 miles.

Day 1 began at Saugatuck High School and journeyed to Otsego High School where 700 bicyclists from across the country and of varying ages camped. Mileage on this part of the trek varied from 41 miles to 60 miles depending on the route.

Allegan residents Faith and Abby Tubergen and Mel Brummel participated in their second tour.

Brummel said, “The best part is getting to see the beautiful state of Michigan with a lot of other people. “

Mel and Faith used a tandem bike and Abby rode her own. They rode over 400 miles to prepare for the event. Brummel said, “Just keep riding.”

Brummel and the Tubergens have participated in other rides across Michigan and right now PALM is their favorite.

“PALM is a beautiful organization that plans a different ride across Michigan each year,” he said. “The best part is being together. We have so much fun. We get to meet people from all over the country. We get to talk and ride together. There are other people with kids. It’s just a lot of fun.”

For more information, visit www.palmbiketour.org.

Contact Rachel Pokornowski at reception@ allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.