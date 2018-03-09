Art Hop comes back to Plainwell

The annual Plainwell Art Hop will gather artists, performing artists and musicians to downtown Plainwell Friday, March 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Plainwell economic development director Denise Siegel said guests can stroll from shop to shop, restaurant to restaurant and enjoy a night on the town, viewing art and performances at each stop.

Siegel said, “We’re hoping the weather will be satisfactory. This event helps promote all our local artists as well as our shops in Plainwell. It gets people out for a family-friendly event.

“And we coordinate with the schools to put elementary, middle and high school student art on display too.”

Proceeds from a silent auction at the Calico Rabbit will benefit the Plainwell Arts Council. Several artists and businesses have donated items for the auction.

Siegel said this year’s centerpiece is an oil painting by classical artist Thimgan (Tim’ee’in) Hayden, winner of national and international awards for her painting style. The painting was donated in memory of the late city clerk Noreen Farmer by her family.

Here is a list of participating businesses, the artists displaying at each and other activities:

1. Photographic Memories, 133 N. Main St.

• Sally Leone, Photographer

• Jillian Leone, Kendall School Of Art Student

2. Dance Kraze, 131 N. Main St.

• Dance performances all night

3. 10th St. Saloon, 136 N. Main St.:

• Live music by Nathan Douglas

4. The Calico Rabbit, 130 N. Main St.:

• *Art Hop HUB/Silent Auction

• Bailey Moore, paintings

• Rita Smallcombe, Watercolor paintings

• Katelyn Zugel, Marie Squared

• Live Music by Jim Jager

5. Hart’s Jewelry, 124 N. Main St.:

• Ethan Bolda, Jewelry Bolda Collection

• Sonja S. Long, Handcrafted Gold and Sterling Silver Jewelry

• Dawn Edwards – Felt Creations, hats, pins, etc.

• Marla Swieter, decorative mirrors and jewelry

6. Another Man’s Treasure

• Crystal Overhuel, Mixed Mediums

• Linda Merica, refinished furniture, jewelry and photography

7. Hiemstra’s Optical

• Daniel Kieda, Woodworking

• Theresa Sours, Author

• Bridges of Hope of Allegan County

8. Bridge St. Deli & Health Market, 137 E. Bridge

• Lexi Adams, Musician

• Sue Bosma, Photography

9. Ace Hardware, 124 S. Anderson St.

• Lori Losiewiski, hand painted canvas, Plates etc.

• Mark Adams, Photographs (Cuba) and more

• Christine Guy, Paracord Fashion

10. Old Mill Brewpub, 717 E. Bridge St.:

• Kevin Embury, Wood Carvings

11. Ransom District Public Library, 180 S. Sherwood Ave.:

• Plainwell Public Schools Elementary Art Work

12. Integrative Health Sciences Institute, 121 S. Anderson St.:

• Janet Webb, Paintings and drawings

• Jessica Griffis – Hilltop Designs, soaps. Lotions, lip balm

• Curtis Griffis – Woodworking

• Renae Baumgart, Ripped Wallpaper Art

• free 15 minute massages all evening

13. The White Owl, 126 E. Bridge St.

• live music

14. Envy of Plainwell, 118 E. Bridge St.:

• Sally Morris – crochet animals, hats, scarfs

• Live Music by Ryan Post

15. Rhino’s, 107 S. Main St.

• food and drink stop

16. Design St., 115 W. Bridge St.

• Plainwell Public Schools MS& HS Art Work

• Live music by Caleb Piersma and Co.