African Children’s Choir to sing in Otsego Feb. 1

The First Baptist Church will welcome the African Children’s Choir to Otsego for a performance Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The choir will perform at 7:20 p.m. at the church, 247 E Allegan St., Otsego.

According to the group, “The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.”

The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites.

The concert is free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) said it works in seven African countries such as, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

The organization said it has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. Its purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.

The choir said it has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and other performers.

“The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow,” organizers said.

For more information, call the Baptist church at (269) 694-4160 or visit the choir’s website www.africanchildrenschoir.com.