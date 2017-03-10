‘Fiddler on the Roof’ returns to Otsego High School

It was once the hottest show in town; now, 23 years later, Fiddler on the Roof returns to the Otsego High School stage.

This timeless musical brings a lot of nostalgia with it, as it was 1993 when Fred Jacobs played the lead role of Tevye his senior year.

Now he is back directing the play with vocal music director Taylor Gudbrandson.

“I was truly ecstatic about the opportunity of co-directing for the Otsego High school musical,” Jacobs said. “When the decision was made for Fiddler on the Roof, I thought ‘what an awesome experience to draw from having been Tevye in the production in 1993.’

“I am truly proud to be an Otsego High School alumnus and am honored to be a part of this outstanding program.”

Jacobs isn’t the only returning member of that 1993 team. Patti Herm choreographed that performance and is back again this year to choreograph this production. The costume designer is also returning.

The students are very excited to have the challenge of this musical as well. Gudbrandson chose this particular musical because it has a lot of roles in it.

“This musical has a lot of opportunities to include a lot of students and showcase their talents,” she said.

She invited middle school students to audition as well as high school students to give as many people as possible an opportunity to be such a production. There are 64 students cast in the musical and there are at least a dozen more helping out behind the scenes.

Set in a small Russian town 1905, “Fiddler on the Roof” centers around Tevya, a poor Jewish dairyman, and his five daughters who struggle with love and tradition.

“’Fiddler on the Roof’ is a musical about a family and their journey as they grow and adjust when their traditions and customs are questioned and changed by themselves and their community,” Jacobs said.

In what might be called a break with tradition, the musical will run for two weekends for the first time in years. March 17-19, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show begins at 3 p.m.. Two 7 p.m. shows will also take place March 24-25.

Tickets are $12 for students and seniors and $14 for adults and can be ordered online at www.otsegops.tix.com.

The cast includes:

Tevye, the Dairyman—Isaac Clemens; Golde, his wife—Sarah-Ann Moran; Tzeitel—Abby Owens; Hodel—Caity Weirick, Chava— Payton Carter; Shprintze—Aleyca Morey; Bielke—Kendall Haluch; Yente, the Matchmaker—Brooke Galloway; Motel, the Tailor—Dylan Ingold; Perchik, the Student—Sam Jacobs; Lazar Wolf the Butcher—Cam Ouellette; Mordcha, the Innkeeper—Eryn Dendel, Rabbi—Collin Wesseldyk; Mendel, the Rabbi’s Son—Sam Badger, Avram, the Bookseller—Michael Blanchard; Nachum, the Beggar—Dom Burns; Grandma Tzeitel—Maddy Sisson; Fruma Sarah—Heather Parsons; Constable—Nate Chambers; Fyedka—Peyton Bohl; Shaindel, Motel’s Mother—Bridget Rutkoski; Russian number one—Nik Chambers; Russian number two (Sasha)—Avery Bush; Russian number three/Bartender—Jack Beach; Yussel, the Hatmaker—Sam Holden; Man number one—Dillon Avery; Woman number one—Colleen Waters; Man number two—Trevyn Bell; Woman number two—Izzy Stahl; Two Boys—Yash Hazari and Dom Burns; Five solos in dream—Sam Holden, Kailey Esterline, Kaylynn Nelson, Izzy Stahl, Karissa Vea; russian soloist—Ella Moyer; Dancers—Addison Jackson, Emma Owens, Brenna Stratton, Natalie Rowe, Sam Holden; Papas—Cam Ouellette, Dilon Avery, Isaac Clemens, Jack Beach, Larrie Blackman, Michael Blanchard, Nate Chambers, Nik Chambers, Trevyn Bell; Mamas—Abby Trout, Ashley Hathaway, Bridget Rutkoski, Brooke Galloway, ColleenWaters, Eryn Dendel, Fran Sunnerville, Haley Wright, Hayley Walker, Heather Parsons, Izzy Stahl, Kailey Esterline, Karissa Vea, Makenna Bell, Mya Mitchell, Sarah-Ann Moran, Tomke Krug, Maddy Sisson; Sons—Avery Bush, Dom Burns, Dylan Ingold, Nate Borling, Peyton Bohl, Sam Badger, Yash Hazari, Zachary Cleary; Daughters—Abby Miles, Abby Owens, Addison Jackson, Aleyca Morey, Ally Cole, Anna Watson, Brenna Stratton, Bridget Cornish, Caity Weirick, Ella Moyer, Elora Harris, Emma Koppers, Emma Owens, Goldie Layton, Katelyn Meeuwsen, Katie Piersma, Kaylynn Nelson, Kendall Halluch, Kendra Galloway, Laurel Beach, Madison Phillips, Natalie Rowe, Payton Carter, Samantha Holden and Savannah Moore.