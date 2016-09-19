Home / News / State of the Union Enterprise: Fair’s fare is more than fairly good

State of the Union Enterprise: Fair’s fare is more than fairly good

September 19, 2016 - 13:04
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

In his column this week, writer Dan Pepper shares his love of the food from this year's Allegan County Fair and also promotes Otsego's upcoming festival.

"Fair food, though, is good no matter what. Elephant ears may not have anything to do with Dumbo (nor do the elephant shaped rides at the fair, one of my colleagues was assured) but they’re a brilliantly simple idea. If it’s fried, it’s almost sure best eaten at a fair pavilion, whether it’s french fries, fried Twinkies or the truth-in-advertising champion, the fat ball."

Read the whole column in the Sept. 19 issue of The Union Enterprise or subscribe to the e-edition.

