Elry Junior Grigg, 64, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

He was born Feb. 27, 1953, to Roy Elry and Margaret (Burris) Grigg in Toppenish, Washington. Elry graduated from Fennville High School in the Class of 1970. He later attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Elry honorably served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during the Vietnam War. Following his service, Elry worked as a machinist for Bohn Aluminum for 19 years until its closing in 1996. Elry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports, cheering for the Chicago Cubs and all of the Detroit teams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Elry “Jacob” Grigg; and brother-in-law, Rickh Warchol.

Elry is survived by his wife Sherry Grigg of South Haven; children Rachael (Roy) Grigg of South Haven and Rich (Dara) Braunz of South Haven, siblings Cindy Warchol of Allegan, Alicia (Terry) Jeffrey of Fennville, Debi (Mark) Howe of Allegan, Tom (Nikki) Grigg of Norton Shores, Sam (Candie) Grigg of Lakeland, Fla., and Mike Grigg of Fennville; brother-in-law Gary (Cindy) Flora of Pullman; and grandchildren Mike (Cree-Skye) Eisner, Carly and Ava Braunz, and Elizabeth Neely. Several nieces and nephews and the family dog, Rico, also survive.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Casco United Methodist Church with Pastor Don Graham officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.

