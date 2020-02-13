Urbanik, 2001 state-championship wrestling team join Otsego Hall of Fame

The 2020 Otsego High School Athletic Hall of Fame class included one individual and one team.

Anastasia Urbanik, a 2005 OHS graduate, joined the 2001 state championship wrestling team in becoming the newest inductees. Past Hall of Fame inductees were also recognized as part of the ceremony.

Anastasia Urbanik

Urbanik played varsity volleyball and basketball all four years at OHS before continuing her volleyball career at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

In volleyball, Urbanik’s name appears several times in the Michigan High School Athletic Association record book: she’s eighth for kills in a season with 916, 14th for career kills with 2,213 and 16th for kills in a match with 30. She was All-Conference and All-County all four years and was named team MVP two years.

Urbanik also garnered All-Conference and All-County honors all four years in basketball, helping the Bulldogs to four Wolverine Conference championships. She was asked to play basketball in college as well as volleyball, but declined to focus on volleyball.

At Slippery Rock University, her records and success continued. She graduated second in school history in blocks (342), third in attack percentage (.262), tied for third in aces (177), fourth in kills (1,614) and fourth in overall points.

For her efforts, Urbanik was named Rookie of the Year in 2005 and received All-Conference, All-Region and All-American honors throughout her four years in college. Additionally, her class was the only one to be in the NCAA volleyball tournament all four years.

Last year, Urbanik was a first-ballot inductee into the Slippery Rock University athletic Hall of Fame. She graduated from SRU in 2009 and is an environmental, safety, health and security manager for Black and Veatch. She and her husband, Jason, reside in Olathe, Kansas.

2001 wrestling team

The 2001 wrestling team—coached by Dan Cleypool and assisted by Jason Bowers and Jeff Schildroth—finished runner-up to Allegan in the Wolverine Conference, but went unbeaten in the postseason, winning districts, regionals and finally the state finals.

The team recorded 34 dual wins along the way to Otsego’s first MHSAA team state championship. The team won tournaments at Vicksburg, Wayland and Grand Rapids West Catholic in addition to winning the Medal race at the Greater Kalamazoo tournament.

Six of the team members also qualified for the individual state finals, with four of those six earning individual All-State honors. The team qualified 9 wrestlers for Individual Regional competition and featured seven wrestlers with more than 30 wins for the season.

By the time all its members cycled through and graduated by 2004, they had accounted for individual All-State recognition 10 times, broken more than 15 school records, promoted nine wrestlers into the century club and amassed several tournament trophies.

Four wrestlers from the team went on to wrestle in college and several are still involved with the sport today as coaches and parents.

Cleypool, still a business teacher at OHS, coached the Bulldogs for 12 years. Bowers is currently the wrestling coach at Paw Paw High School and Schildroth, now in the entertainment industry, still officiates wrestling.

Hall of Fame honors are presented every two years from the Otsego Athletic Department and Athletic Boosters.

