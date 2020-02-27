Trojans, Vikings, Clippers fall at team regionals

Plainwell’s Division 2 team wrestling regional semifinal against Harper Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 19, started well enough for the Trojans.

After Owen McDaniel opened the match with a 12-4 major decision over Nick Martinez at 160 pounds, Luke Lyons followed with a third-period pin of Merritt Wilson at 171 pounds to give the Trojans the 10-0 lead.

But the rest of the match belonged to the Beavers, who won the next five weight classes and 10 of the final 12 weight classes to hand Plainwell the 54-22 loss.

The other two area teams to participate in team regionals also fell in the semifinals: Hopkins fell 66-16 to Constantine in Division 3 and Martin fell 69-9 to Carsen City in Division 4.

Trammel Robinson and Caleb Williams accounted for the other two Plainwell victories, winning back-to-back at 119 pounds and 125 pounds. Robinson pinned Greylon Dishman in the second period, while Williams pinned Elijah Shipley in the second period.

Like Plainwell, Hopkins got off to a solid start in its match with Constantine. After losing the opening weight class via pin, the Vikings responded with a pin of their own as Luke Tuinstra prevailed over Troy Demas in the third period.

But also like Plainwell, Hopkins saw the match quickly slip out of grasp as Constantine secured the next six weight classes to go up 42-6.

Cody TenHaaf stopped the run of Constantine victories with his 18-4 major decision over Jacob Ledesma at 112 pounds. Ashlyn Bennett made it two wins in a row for the Vikings thanks to his first-period pin over Andrew Colwell at 119 pounds.

But Constantine took the final four matches—the first by forfeit and the next three via pin—to seal the win.

Martin opened its match with Carson City on a high note, getting an 11-4 decision by Chris Tuinstra over Cade Fleisher at 152 pounds. That was the only win the Clippers mustered, however, until Carsen Young closed the match with a forfeit victory at 145 pounds.

