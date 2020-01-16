TerMeer returns to lineup, leads Plainwell past Allegan

Welcome back, Alivia TerMeer.

After missing the first five games of the season, TerMeer returned to the lineup for the Plainwell girls’ basketball team on Friday, Jan. 10, and helped the Trojans secure the 56-41 win over visiting Allegan.

TerMeer finished with 13 points to tie for the team lead in scoring with Rebecca Gibson. But TerMeer’s value went well beyond her scoring contributions.

“We’re obviously a different team with Liv out there,” said Plainwell coach Tim Rieman, whose team improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in divisional play. “She’s our point guard, and she brings so much to the table in terms of her ball handling and court vision and decision making.

“(Gibson) had been running the point for us and she did a great job. But that’s not where she’s most comfortable. Now she can just go out and play her game, which opens her up to do some more scoring.”

Vannessa Robinson gave the Trojans a third double-digit scorer with 10 points.

“Plainwell’s a good team and we knew they’d be even tougher with TerMeer back,” Allegan coach Josh Holman said. “She’s able to do so many things out there and adds another dimension to their game. We knew it was going to be a challenge.”

The Tigers kept the game relatively close in the early going. Thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Alison Bishop, Allegan trailed 16-11 at the end of the opening quarter.

Bishop finished with a game-topping 25 points.

“She’s a tough player and you expect her to get her points,” Rieman said. “She hit a couple of tough shots.”

The Tigers were unable to built on that momentum, however, as Plainwell opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run that pushed their lead to 27-11. Gibson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as part of that spurt, while Lauren Vanderstelt added four points.

By halftime, the Trojans’ advantage stood at 32-16.

“We played really well in the first half on both ends of the floor,” Rieman said. “We were able to execute some things offensively and played the kind of defense we want to play.”

Plainwell’s lead ballooned to as high as 27 points at 45-18 midway through the third period following a 13-0 run that included five points from TerMeer.

Allegan was able to close the game strong, outscoring Plainwell 23-11 the final quarter-and-a-half.

“I was proud of the way the girls kept battling,” Holman said. “We got down pretty big and the easy thing to do would have been to give up. But we didn’t.”

And that’s exactly the kind of attitude Holman has been striving to instill in his players.

“We talk all the time about how all successful people have resisted the temptation to give up,” Holman said. “They keep chipping away. It’s not easy, but it’s not supposed to be. Things that come easily don’t mean as much as the things you have to work for.”

Kaitlyn Fulton added nine points for Allegan, with Ana Allen going for three. Holly Curtiss and Annabel Bishop added two points each.

For Plainwell, Vanderstelt and Paige Timpe each had four points, with Kayelee Marshall and Allie Hawkes chipping in with three each.

