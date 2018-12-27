Plainwell swimmers cruise to conference win over South Haven

It was a true team effort for the Plainwell boys’ swimming and diving team in its Southwest and Central Michigan Swim League meet against visiting South Haven on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Five different Trojans won at least one individual event to go along with a win in the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay as Plainwell cruised to the 115-66 victory.

“It was a good meet for us,” Plainwell coach Andrea Murphy said. “A lot of swimmers really stepped up and did a great job.”

Justin Edgington was the lone Trojan to win more than one individual event, taking the top spot in both the 200 freestyle (two minutes, 0.23 seconds) and the 100 free (55.19).

Ivan Emde was among the others to win an event for Plainwell, setting a new personal record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:12.54.

“Ivan put together a very good swim,” Murphy said.

Simon Terpstra (5:52.09 in the 500 free), Alex Blanton (1:16.02 in the 100 backstroke) and Abe Harnden (229.25 points in diving) accounted for Plainwell’s other individual wins.

“Abe had a great meet,” Murphy said of her diver. “His dives were on point.”

Emde also swam the lead leg of the winning 200 medley relay team that posted a time of 1:53.7. Isaac Viviano, Ben Harnden and Harrison Lohmann joined Emde in making up the team.

And while they didn’t win the events, Murphy praised the performances of Casey Spratt and Ben Cox in the 50 free as well as Lohmann in the 500 free.

“Casey and Ben are both new swimmers and they had personal bests in the 50 free,” Murphy said. “And Harrison did a nice job in the 500.”

Spratt swam a 26.41 in the 50 free to place fourth, while Cox was fifth at 32.23. Lohmann was runner-up in the 500 free at 5:52.95, less than a second behind Terpstra’s winning time.

“We’ve been working hard every day, so its nice to see some early improvement from so many guys,” Murphy said.

