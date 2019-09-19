Plainwell prevails over Allegan in battle of conference unbeatens

The boys’ soccer teams from Plainwell and Allegan met at Streidl Field on Monday, Sept. 16, with first place in the Wolverine Conference on the line.

And it was the host Trojans who prevailed in the defensive-minded match by a score of 1-0.

The win upped Plainwell’s record to 4-0 in the league, while the Tigers slipped to 3-1.

The game remained scoreless until Plainwell’s Mason Molliter found the back of the net for the only goal either team would muster. Allegan goalie Austin Corbett made 11 saves in the losing cause.