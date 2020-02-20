Plainwell beats Allegan and Otsego to claim district crown

The good news for the Allegan wrestling team was that it fared better against Wolverine Conference foe Plainwell in the Division 2 team district final on Wednesday, Feb. 12, than it did during the regular season.

The bad news? It still wasn’t nearly enough to prevent the Trojans from prevailing.

Led by a quartet of pins, Plainwell picked up the 49-21 victory over the Tigers to secure the district championship and advance to regional competition.

Plainwell earned its berth in the district finals thanks to its 48-30 win over fellow Wolverine Conference team and archrival Otsego in the semifinals. Allegan beat Mattawan 39-36 in the other semifinal.

Steele Madison turned in the quickest match of the finals for Plainwell at 103 pounds, pinning Allegan’s Mason Wooseter in 48 seconds.

Brendan Smith also secured an opening-round pin with his victory over Dom Adams.

Matthew Beck (third round over Skyler Szczepanski at 140) and Parker Burnett (second round over Tyler Hitchcock at 152) accounted for Plainwell’s other two pins.

Plainwell’s Trammel Robinson earned a technical fall over Austin Fulmer at 125 (17-2), while Drake Blackburn (16-5 over Johnathan Sebesta at 130) and Mason Wassink (15-5 over Josh Bruin at 145) each picked up four points for the Trojans with major decisions.

The closet battles came at 160 and 189.

At 189, Plainwell’s Owen McDaniel scored the 11-6 decision over Allegan’s Tristan Mohrland. At 160, Allegan’s Ben Powers got the 5-0 decision over Dalton Shannon.

Tyson Emmons was responsible for Allegan’s lone pin, needing 1:03 to get the best of Plainwell’s Tyler Preuss at 135.

Zak Foster (215) and Jaden Wright (285) won via forfeit for Allegan, while Plainwell’s Caleb Williams (119) also won via forfeit.

Plainwell’s win over Otsego featured three forfeit wins and five pins for the Trojans. Collecting those pins were: Robinson over Noah Corradini at 125; Blackburn over Evan Jempty at 130; Preuss over Connor Plotts at 140; Burnett over Ben Bickel at 160; and Luke Lyons over Jaden Mack-Breece at 189.

Otsego got pins from Aden Campbell (over Brendan Smith at 112), Josh Sunnerville (over Caleb Williams at 119) and Gavin Gregory (over Trenton Christy at 135). The Bulldogs also got decisions from Dayman Sutherland over Madison at 103 (4-0) and Brad Austin over Shannon at 215 (8-3).

Allegan’s win over Mattawan, meanwhile, was highlighted by pins from Adams at 112, Sebesta at 130, Emmons at 135 and Bruin at 145. The Tigers also got a 6-5 decision from Foster at 215 as well as forfeit wins from Szczepanski at 140 and Tyson Mead 152.

