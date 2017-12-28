Otsego uses balanced scoring attack to get past Holland

Investors often talk about the importance of having a diversified portfolio.

Otsego boys’ basketball coach Matt Dennis also believes in diversification, especially when it comes to his team’s offensive production.

And so far this season, he likes what he’s seen from his squad in that regard.

“I’ve said all along that the hardest teams to guard are the ones who share the ball and don’t care who scores,” Dennis said. “This is exactly what we are doing right now.”

Otsego’s non-conference showdown against Holland on Tuesday, Dec. 19, was a prime example of that mentality.

Four Bulldogs scored between 14 and 20 points as Otsego raced to the 84-60 win over the visiting Big Red to improve to 5-1.

Sophomore Charlie Woodhams led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring a career-best 20 points. Seniors Zak Lucas and Jason Weber followed with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while junior Will Eldred was close behind with 14 points.

“Those guys really gave us a spark,” Denis said. “Our players are playing really hard and they all have the ability to score. This keeps teams on their toes in transition and when they set up their half court offense and defense.”

Otsego held a scoring edge in each quarter, starting with an 18-11 advantage in the opening frame.

The lead stood at 42-30 at halftime, and a 25-15 scoring edge in the third quarter saw the lead swell to 67-46 entering the final frame.

“We came out and played our game for four quarters and tired them out,” Dennis said.

Junior Attison Atwater chipped in with six points to go with a game-high eight assists. He also had a pair of steals and a block on the defensive end of the court.

Sophomore Jaxsen Callaway led Otsego with 10 rebounds and had seven assists, four points, two steals and a block.

Woodhams added six rebounds, a steal and a block to his team-leading point total.

The game was the last for Otsego for nine days. The Bulldogs will travel to Marshall on Thursday, Dec. 28, for a non-conference battle with the Red Hawks.

Dennis expects his team to face one of its biggest challenges this season.

“I know we have some things to improve upon in order to beat Marshall, so I am glad to have a few days to relax and then prepare for their style of play,” he said.

