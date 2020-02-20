Otsego upends Plainwell in rivalry game

The Otsego boys’ basketball team went to halftime of its rivalry game with Plainwell on Friday, Feb. 14, holding a 34-26 lead.

The Bulldogs weren’t satisfied.

“We went into halftime thinking we had played a decent first half, but we could play better,” Otsego coach Matt Dennis said.

And play better Otsego did.

The Bulldogs outscored Plainwell 27-12 in the third quarter to blow open the game en route to securing the 82-57 win.

Charlie Woodhams led Otsego (15-1 overall) with 25 points and six rebounds. Owen Watson added 12 points and four rebounds, Ashton Atwater had 10 points and six assists, and Peyton VanderHoff had 10 points and four steals.

“There simply is very little margin for error with Otsego and when we would have a lapse of focus they rarely failed to capitalize on it,” Plainwell coach Dan Klein said. “Charlie was phenomenal and Atwater was getting straight-line drives on us all night. They got to the rim far too easily.”

Dennis also praised Atwater’s play.

“Ashton Atwater came up huge, controlling the tempo of the game, which allowed other players to step up,” Dennis said. “We had four different players hit a 3-pointer in the second half.”

Woodhams led that 3-point barrage, with John Reitenour, Jakson Dentler and Trae Knight also knocking down long-range shots.

“Our defense has been pretty solid all year, but tonight they simply had too many weapons,” Klein said. “Our kids were not happy at all with their second-half performance.”

Klein did like the effort put forth by Austin Miller.

“We’re grossly undersized, but I thought Austin had a pretty strong game,” Klein said.

For Otsego, Jaxsen Callaway added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Derek Ward chipped in with five assists.

“We talk a lot about everyone doing their part and I thought each player was focused on the defensive end and then clicking on the offensive end,” Dennis said. “It’s been a few games since both our team defense and our team offense were firing on all cylinders.

“It’s great to see us playing this way as we approach the end of the regular season and the beginning of tournament play.”

