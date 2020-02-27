Otsego takes control early en route to win over Paw Paw

Talk about making a good first impression.

Making her varsity debut in Otsego’s Wolverine Conference North contest with Paw Paw on Friday, Feb. 21, freshman Jenna Ballman tied for second on the team with eight points. She also collected three rebounds to go with a steal and a block.

That effort helped Otsego cruise to the 49-30 victory over the Redskins.

“Jenna came in and played well,” Otsego coach Tony Koshar said. “It was a nice highlight for us.”

Ava Davis matched Ballman with eight points, while Kaitlyn Payseno scored a game-best 10 points for the Bulldogs. Payseno also snagged nine rebounds to tie teammate Jayden Jameson for game-high honors in that category.

Kendra VanderLugt and Caraline Kitchen added seven and six points, respectively, in the victory.

Otsego took control early, building a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. The lead stood at 31-17 at halftime.

“We got off to a nice start,” Koshar said. “Our transition game led to some easy baskets and we were able to build a nice lead.”

Rebounding, led by Payseno and Jameson, was also a big factor in Otsego’s success.

“We rebounded the ball very well, which led to a lot of shot attempts for us,” Koshar said. “We weren’t as efficient offensively as we would have liked, but it was good to see us rebounding well. And it was nice to win easily as this was a game we might have been vulnerable in earlier in the season.”

The decision over Paw Paw got Otsego back on the winning track following a 65-53 loss to Battle Creek Lakeview on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Down by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs narrowed the gap to two points during the second quarter before heading to halftime down 30-21. The deficit stood at 42-31 entering the final frame.

“We really competed after a slow start,” Koshar said. “Offensively, we did a great job of taking care of the basketball and shot it at a nice clip. We just weren’t good enough defensively.”

Cali Miller scored 13 points in the loss, with Olivia Stam adding 10 points. Davis finished with eight points. Payseno had five assists.

Brazyll Watkins scored 34 points for Lakeview, with Addison Hutson going for 13.

“They had a couple of really good players and we had a hard time containing them,” Koshar said. “That seems to be the story this season: when we score, we don’t defend well and when we defend well we don’t score.”

Otsego also went 9-of-25 at the free throw line.

“That’s tough to overcome,” Koshar said.