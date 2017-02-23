Otsego swim team posts league victory over rival Plainwell

The final score of the Southwest and Central Michigan Swim League boys’ meet between Otsego and Plainwell went to the Bulldogs by a 97-84 final.

The meet wasn’t really that close, however.

With a 97-59 lead through 10 of the 12 events, Otsego coach Darryl Belton elected to swim the final two events as exhibitions. Had the Bulldogs’ scores counted for those events, the final would have been 116-70 in Otsego’s favor.

According to Belton, swimming against the Trojans brings out the best in his squad.

“We swam well, but I was most pleased with the competitiveness the team showed,” he said. “(The Trojans) are our biggest rivals and this is the meet the school community cares the most about.

“I thought we were strong throughout the meet and it always feels good to win this one.”

Otsego’s 200-yard medley relay team of Traxel Jirgens, Owen Grile, Josh David and Adam Coe got things started for the Bulldogs with a winning performance of 1:45.60.

“Our medley relay came out strong and we were able to build off of that for the rest of our swims,” Belton said.

Otsego’s 200 freestyle relay of Coe, Trevor Sparks, Grile and Brennan Richardson also won, posting a time of 1:34.07.

The Bulldogs’ 400 free relay team of Sparks, David, Jirgens and Richardson swam well enough to give Otsego a sweep in the relays with a time of 3:24.15. But since Belton elected to swim the event as an exhibition, Plainwell’s team of Simon Terpstra, Josh Sikes, Tyler McClenny and Brendan Edgington claimed the win at 3:43.78.

Jirgens and Richardson led the way in individual events for Otsego, each taking top honors twice.

Jirgens won the 200 IM (2:11.59) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.88), while Richardson took the 200 free (1:48.15) and the 500 free (5:01.36).

Clint Sutterfield (188.75 in diving), David (58.4 in the 100 butterfly) and Sparks (49.47 in the 100 free) accounted for Otsego’s other individual wins.

Ricky Holly won the 50 free for Plainwell with a time of 22.82, while Chase Cushman took the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.75.

Next up for both teams is the league meet in Allegan on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

“The league meet is going to be as competitive a meet as there has been since I arrived 20-plus years ago,” Belton said. “There are four teams that could win it—us, Allegan, Marshall and Harper Creek. Plainwell could also have a huge day and be in the top two.

“It’s pretty simple for all of us. Swim fast and you win. Don’t swim fast and you get to watch someone be league champs.”

