Otsego shakes off rocky first half to roll past Three Rivers

It would be an understatement to say the first half of his team’s game with Three Rivers on Friday, Jan. 6, didn’t go the way Otsego girls’ basketball coach Tony Koshar was hoping.

After all, the Bulldogs were limited to 14 points in the first two quarters—including a three-point showing in the second stanza—and found themselves trailing by two points.

“I thought we allowed them to dictate the tempo in the first half and they were able to slow the game down,” Koshar said of Three Rivers.

The second half was much more to Koshar’s liking.

Otsego outscored Three Rivers 19-2 in the third quarter to take command en route to the 49-23 win.

Liz Barwegen led the charge for the Bulldogs, scoring a game-best 15 points. Gracie VerHage added nine points, six rebounds and four steals, while Mattision Rayman had seven points and five rebounds.

Jaycie Callaway (six points, three blocks and two steals) and Erica Drobny (five points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals) also played well.

“We came out with more fire in the second half, sped the game up and pulled away pretty quickly,” Koshar said. “I was pleased with our response in the second half.”

The win upped Otsego’s record to 6-1.

