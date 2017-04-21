Otsego posts pair of shutout victories over visiting Allegan

Allegan starter Alex Babbitt pitched well in the opening game of his team’s twinbill with Otsego on Friday, April 14, limiting the Bulldogs to two runs in his five innings of work.

Bulldog starter Derek Slocum happened to be a little better.

Scattering seven hits over six innings, Slocum didn’t walk a batter and struck out 11 to keep the Tigers scoreless as Otsego claimed the 2-0 win.

Will Eldred took over on the mound in relief of Slocum and retired the side in order in the top of the seventh for the save.

The Bulldogs continued the shutout theme in the second game, as Otsego’s Mason Ingold limited Allegan to two hits in leading his team to the 11-0 win in a five-inning, mercy-rule-shortened contest.

Otsego scored single runs in the second and third innings of the opener, with Josh Gunnell and Owen Watson each contributing an RBI single.

Jayden Dentler finished 3-for-3 with a run to lead the Bulldogs, while Corbin Smith joined Gunnell and Watson with a single.

Ethan Hill paced Allegan with a 2-for-3 showing that included a double. Joe Lajoice, Hayden Kruithoff, Mason Sousley, Tyler Corbett and Brandon Day all singled in the losing cause.

In the second game, Otsego broke open a scoreless tie with five runs in the second inning and six more in the third.

Big hits for the Bulldogs included a two-run single by Ingold, a two-run triple by Gunnell and a run-scoring double off the bat of Cy Himschoot.

That was more than enough offensive support for Ingold, who struck out seven and walked one.

A double by Corbett and a single by Kruithoff accounted for Allegan’s two hits.

Lane Sousley started and was saddled with the loss for Allegan. He worked two innings, giving up five runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

