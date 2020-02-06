Otsego gets defensive in victory over Rams

Defense was the name of the game for the Otsego girls’ basketball team when it hosted South Haven in a Wolverine Conference North clash on Friday, Jan. 31.

The Bulldogs limited South Haven to five or fewer points in each of the first three quarters on the way to a 56-22 win.

That solid showing on the defensive end of the court helped the Bulldogs overcome some sloppy play on the offensive end.

“The game was a little choppy because both teams turned it over quite a bit,” Otsego coach Tony Koshar said. “The good news is this is a game we probably would have lost earlier in the year—in fact, we did lose our first one to South Haven—considering the amount of turnovers that we had. But our pressure defensive and offensive efficiency when we did take care of the ball helped us stay in control for the whole game.

“Our pressure has been instrumental in our winning streak and tonight was no different. We are playing hard in general and that is something that I am proud of the entire team for.”

Kendra VanderLugt led the defensive effort with five steals. Sabrina Powers and Kaitlyn Payseno added three steals each, while Samantha Banas, Olivia Stam and Cali Miller each chipped in with a pair of steals.

Payseno also blocked a pair of shots, with Powers, Miller, VanderLugt and Jayden Jameson each blocking one shot.

Otsego took control of the game early, building a 15-4 lead by the time the first quarter came to an end. The Bulldogs built on that advantage throughout the game, going up 27-9 at halftime and 38-13 entering the final frame.

Jameson had nine points to spearhead a balanced scoring effort that saw 11 of the 12 players on the Otsego roster break into the scoring column.

Banas, Miller, Ashley Goodrich, Caraline Kitchen and Ava Davis each had six points. Stam, Powers and Madelyn Arlington went for four points each.

