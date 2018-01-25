Otsego falls short against top-ranked Holland Christian

The Otsego boys’ swimming and diving team put up a gallant effort against Holland Christian, which is ranked first in the Division 3 state polls.

It just wasn’t quite enough as the Bulldogs dropped the 108-75 non-league decision in the Thursday, Jan. 18, event.

“They are very good,” said Bulldog coach Daryl Belton. “(Holland Christian coach) Todd Smeenge does a good job with his team. They might even be the best team in Division 2.”

Smeenge admitted his already deep roster became even deeper after the transfer of Ian Miskelley.

Miskelley, who swam in his first prep meet, previously attended Holland Black River.

“The kid, who swam USA, obviously has a lot of talent,” Smeenge said.

Miskelley finished first in 200 IM and was first in the 100 breaststroke for the 4-1 Maroons, whose only loss was to Holland West Ottawa, the top-ranked unit in Division 1.

The Bulldogs did their best to hold their own in the meet held in the beautiful Holland Aquatic Center.

“I was very happy,” Belton said. “We swam and dove very well.”

Otsego’s top two divers—juniors Josh Loll (201.60) and Clint Sutterfield (196.80)—went one-two in the events.

Senior Josh David has been opening several eyes after recently switching events.

“I enjoyed the 100 fly, but I’m starting to like the 500 (freestyle) even better,” said David, who was clocked in a winning 500 free time of 5:04.23 time.

David is sort of surprised by his success in the most grueling event in high school swimming.

“I really wasn’t expecting to go this fast in the 500 freestyle,” said David, who led off his team’s victorious 400 freestyle relay team (3:37.14).

Joining David in the 400 free relay were junior Dylan France, junior Robby Kalleward and senior Trevor Sparks, who had a fast second place time of 50.70 in the 100-yard freestyle.

Belton also had special words for junior Traxel Jirgens, who competed in four events.

“I was pleased how we did tonight against very strong team,” Jirgens said. “Our team goal is to finish in the top five at state, which we’ve never done before.”

