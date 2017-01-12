Otsego cheer team takes top honors at Mustang Invite

After two rounds at the Portage Central Mustang Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Otsego competitive cheer team already had a 10.58-point lead over second-place Allegan in the four-team field of Division 3 competitors.

Round three served as an exclamation point for the Bulldogs.

Otsego posted 275 points in round three to beat Allegan by 21.5 points and secure first-place honors with a total score of 662.62.

According to Otsego assistant coach Lyndsey Counterman, a few of the team’s youngest members had a major impact on the Bulldogs’ successful showing.

“We had to make a lot of last minute changes the day before the competition due to some minor injuries, so the girls had a lot of pressure on them,” Counterman said. “A couple of freshman had to really step up to the plate; one was thrown in Saturday morning right before we competed.

“All of the girls proved that they could handle the pressure.”

Buchanan finished third with a score of 598.5, while Parchment—which did not compete in round three—posted a score of 366.1 for fourth place.

