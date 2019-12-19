Otsego boys open season with three games in five days

It was a busy opening week of the season for the Otsego boys’ basketball team.

The Bulldogs played three games in a five-day span, culminating with an 82-65 loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The other two games both resulted in wins for Otsego, which downed Dowagiac 90-63 on Friday, Dec. 13, after posting the 75-50 victory over Gull Lake to open the season on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Charlie Woodhams has shined for the Bulldogs in the early going, averaging more than 34 points per game. That included a 35-point effort in the loss to Catholic Central, during which he also snagged 12 rebounds.

Otsego fell behind Catholic Central 24-14 after one quarter and were never able to climb out of that early hole.

Jaxsen Callaway added 13 points in the game, while Owen Watson had 11 rebounds.

Against Dowagiac, it was Otsego that got off to a good start with a 25-14 edge after one quarter. The lead ballooned to 54-25 at halftime.

Woodhams finished with 37 points on 15-of-18 shooting—including 6-of-7 from long range—to go with 14 rebounds. Jakson Dentler (14 points), Ashton Atwater (12 points) and Owen Watson (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Watson added nine rebounds, with Atwater dishing out six assists and coming up with four steals.

In the Gull Lake win, Otsego used a 29-18 advantage in the fourth quarter to overcome a 52-46 deficit.

Woodhams led the charge, scoring 11 of his game-best 31 points in the fourth quarter. That included a perfect 8-of-8 showing at the line to cap an 11-of-11 overall performance at the charity stripe.

Atwater and Watson chipped in with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

