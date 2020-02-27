Nine county wrestlers advance to individual state finals

Twenty wrestlers from Allegan County competed in individual regionals on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Nearly half of those—nine, to be exact—performed well enough to punch their ticket to the individual state finals at Ford Field beginning Friday, March 6.

Allegan, Hopkins, Otsego and Plainwell each had two state qualifiers, with Martin junior Carsen Young rounding out the list.

While there were no regional champions in the county, four area wrestlers did secure runner-up showings, including the Plainwell duo of junior Owen McDaniel and freshman Trammel Robinson at the Division 2 regional in Vicksburg.

After pinning Charlotte’s Ashton LaGuire in the opening round at 152 pounds, McDaniel earned an 8-2 decision over Richmond’s Dakota Oman to advance to the finals. McDaniel then fell to Eaton Rapids’ Chad Haynes, who entered the day with a 39-2 record.

Robinson’s first two matches at 112 pounds saw him beat Haslett’s Alex Kolar by major decision (16-0) and Stevensville-Lakeshore’s Cameron Litaker by decision (5-0). In the finals, he suffered a 6-3 loss to Parma Western’s Lincoln Raczkowski.

Otsego senior Josh Sunnerville also finished second in his weight class at the Vicksburg regional, as did Young at the Division 4 regional in Carson City.

Sunnerville, competing at 119 pounds, picked up a major decision over Mason’s Logan Trimmer in the first round and a 6-3 decision over Eaton Rapid’s Robert Davids in the second round. In the finals, he went against Stevensville-Lakeshore’s Aaron Lucio and came up short by a 4-2 margin.

Young’s path to the finals at 140 pounds saw him pin both Breckenridge’s Ethan Sumner and Cassopolis’ Tristan Swiderski. Then he, like Sunnerville, dropped a two-point decision in the finals, falling to Carson City’s Cole Stone.

Allegan senior Tyson Emmons finished third in the 135-pound weight class at Vicksburg, while junior teammate Zak Foster placed fourth at 215 pounds.

“For both of these guys to make it this far is simply a testament to all of the hard work and dedication they have put in over the past years,” Allegan coach Phillip Joseph said. “Both of these guys have done everything we have thrown at them these past few weeks and to see the positive results that come from it is the best feeling in the world.”

Emmons, who finished seventh at the state finals last season, scored a 10-3 decision over Mason’s Kyle Fanson in the first round before dropping a 14-5 major decision to Chelsea’s Nick Matusko. He rebounded to beat Charlotte’s Logan Haughton via pin in the consolation semifinals before posting a 9-6 decision over Niles’ Javond Ball in the third-place match.

Along the way, he picked up his 150th career victory.

Foster also won his first match (9-4 decision over Mason’s Devin Vasquez), dropped his second match (to Eaton Rapids’ Dylan Norris) and prevailed in the consolation semis (pin against Niles’ Chase Andres). In the consolation finals, he fell to Stevensville-Lakeshore’s Zeke Rohl.

Otsego’s Jakob Slater placed fourth at 285 pounds n the Vicksburg regional, with the Hopkins’ duo of Ashton Bennett (119 pounds) and George Peterson (125 pounds) also placing fourth at the Division 3 regional in Constantine.

