Bulldogs start strong in securing victory over Allegan

The Wolverine Conference wrestling match between Otsego and Allegan couldn’t have started much better for the visiting Bulldogs.

After Collin Haffner opened the match with a forfeit victory at 135 points for Otsego, the Bulldogs got pins from Devonte Madison (over Tyler Holly at 140) and Devan Platt (over Chris Hitchcock at 145) to take a quick 18-0 lead.

That proved to be the winning margin, as Otsego claimed the 48-30 triumph over the Tigers.

In addition to Madison and Platt, three other Bulldogs won their matches via pin falls.

Mason Brown pinned Dennis Littlejohn at 171, Josh Sunnerville pinned Austin Fulmer at 112 and Kyle Engleright pinned Korbin Sisson at 125.

Other wins for Otsego included a 17-2 technical fall by Jacob Case over Josh Rivas at 160, a 9-0 major decision by Caleb Letts over Michael Dekoff at 119 and an 8-2 decision by Jesse Roe over Logan VanHorn at 215.

For the Tigers, pins by Jake Orr (over Peyton Bohl at 130), Jess Burchfield (over Phelipe Perez at 285) and Ben Powers (over Robert Houseman at 189) highlighted their five wins. The other two wins were via forfeit by Tristan Mohrland at 152 and Tyson Emmons at 103.

